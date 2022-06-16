The family of a man who was one of two people killed in a double fatal crash said their lives have been left "shattered" by his death.

Brian Sibanda, 21, died in a crash in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on Friday 3 June, along with 41-year-old mother-of-two Carrie McLellan.

The pair were in a grey BMW which left the road at the roundabout linking John Clark Way, Tyne Way and Spire Road just after 9pm that evening.

In an emotional letter released by Northamptonshire Police, Mr Sibanda's mother, Violet, said he was her "big bear" and would be "sadly missed by all his family and friends."

Carrie McLellan was also killed in the crash. Credit: Family photo

"I called him my ‘gentle giant’ because that is exactly what he was - very gentle," she wrote.

“Brian was very responsible as he had to quickly rise up to a ‘father figure’ after the death of his father, and he walked his sister down the aisle at the age of 14. The family was extremely taken aback by how perfect he did this.

“Brian had two nieces and two nephews who called him Uncle Brian and they would always run to his room when they visited. Our lives are shattered."

It is believed that Mr Sibanda was travelling in the car with his friend, and his friend's mother, Ms McLellan.

Following the crash, Ms McLellan's mother, Lesley Pickard, said that her daughter was a "true inspiration".

"She was the life and soul of the party, she was loved by everybody," she said at the time.

"Our hearts have now stopped beating - she is up there now."

