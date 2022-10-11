A prisoner who attempted to hide a "sausage-shaped" package of drugs after pulling it from a visitor's trousers has been given a four-month prison sentence.

Ramzadene Abdellouche, 21, reached into the visitor's pocket to take the package of drugs as he hugged them goodbye at HMP Peterborough in December 2021.

Prison officers noticed the exchange of the "sausage-shaped" package, which contained cannabis with a value of more than £1,000.

Adbellouche, from Peterborough, admitted conveying a list A prohibited drug into prison and was given an additional four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court.

The visitor was dealt with separately for the exchange.

Det Sgt Paul Twell, who investigated, said: “Quite how Abdellouche thought he could get away with such a brazen move is beyond me.

“I hope this shows how seriously we take these kind of incidents and it acts as a deterrent to others thinking of trying to smuggle illegal items into prison.”

