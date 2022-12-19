The King and Queen will celebrate a royal Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a return to traditional royal festivities, the Norfolk estate is also expected to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Princess Royal and her family, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.

It will be a particularly poignant festive season for the family, as they return to Sandringham for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's death in September.

Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, would continue his mother's tradition of hosting Christmas in Norfolk.

"Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by members of the royal family, will attend the morning service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church on Sunday 25 December 2022," a statement said.

Queen Elizabeth made her last appearance at Sandringham Church's Christmas service in 2019. Credit: Press Association

It follows a two-year break due to Covid lockdowns and restrictions. In 2020 and 2021, the Queen remained at Windsor Castle - the first year with the Duke of Edinburgh, and last year alone following his death.

It is not yet clear if the Duke of York will make an appearance this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be noticeable absentees following their departure from the royal family in 2020. They last made an appearance at Sandringham in 2018.

Royal Christmases feature a morning trip to St Mary Magdalene Church, the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

Charles has reportedly pre-record his historic, first Christmas Broadcast as monarch, when he will no doubt reflect on the loss of his mother and her legacy.

Traditionally, members of the royal family sit down to watch the televised address when it airs after lunch, usually at 3pm on December 25.

Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King.

Queen Elizabeth made her first Christmas broadcast from Sandringham in 1952. Credit: Press Association

The late Queen made her first Christmas broadcast from Sandringham in 1952 and celebrated the eve of her Platinum Jubilee there just seven months before her death.

It was bought in 1862 by the then Prince of Wales, who later became Edward VII, as a private country retreat.

The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family.

George V, the Queen's grandfather, described the house as "Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world".

George VI, the Queen's father, wrote: "I have always been so happy here and I love the place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...