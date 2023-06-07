Play Brightcove video

Some viewers may find the footage distressing

A man who was caught viciously kicking his dog during an evening walk has been sentenced.

Cameron Quilter, 24, of Golding Way, Stowmarket, was captured on a doorbell camera tripping over his dog and then lashing out in anger.

In the video, the dog can be heard to yelp in pain after the kick, before being picked up by Quilter.

The incident happened in the Northfield View estate in Stowmarket, Suffolk on 3 March.

On Monday, Quilter appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich to be sentenced after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Suffolk Police said the 24-year-old was given a 12-month community order and must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Quilter was also ordered to pay £145 of costs and £114 of victim surcharge.

