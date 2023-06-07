A new lifeboat named after the Duke of Edinburgh will carrying the individual names of 15,000 people written on its hull.

The Shannon class boat, which was named in a ceremony at Wells-next-the-Sea in Norfolk, is one of the first in the country to carry the names of loved ones under the RNLI's Launch a Memory scheme.

The idea behind the campaign is for people to be able to remember a loved one by adding their name in the letters and numbers printed on the side of the new all-weather lifeboat.

A service of dedication was held before the boat, which has been in service since October, was named by the Duke of Kent, who is President of the RNLI.

The lifeboat has been named after the late Duke of Edinburgh Credit: Royal Family website

RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said: "It’s a great honour, not just for Wells Lifeboat Station but for the RNLI as a whole to name a lifeboat in honour of The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

"We are delighted our President HRH The Duke of Kent joined us. The duke’s warmth, generosity and understanding of our lifesaving work is incredibly valued by this charity."

RNLI vice president Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the husband of Princess Anne, named the launch and recovery rig after its principal donor Patricia Jean Bettany.

After the naming ceremony sea shanties were sung on the quay.

The Duke of Kent names the new lifeboat in Wells Credit: Royal Family website

Peter Rainsford, chair of Wells Lifeboat Management Group, said it had been "a proud day for both the lifeboat station and the town".

"It provided the perfect opportunity to say a special ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped to make our new lifeboat station, the Shannon class lifeboat and its launch and recovery system a reality.

"We also took time to reflect and celebrate the names of the many loved ones that will launch with us every time our volunteers set out to save lives at sea."

