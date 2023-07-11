A councillor has been slammed for "misogynistic" attacks on a political rival, including a remark about her being beheaded.

Richard Shepherd, a councillor in Sheringham, Norfolk, has been ordered to apologise to Lib Dem colleague Liz Withington, after a report found he led a sustained attack on her over a number of years.

The report said the former policeman used “repeated, sustained and violent language”.

In one incident he posted a comment on Facebook suggesting that Ms Withington should be beheaded.

Under a picture of Baconsthorpe Castle, he wrote: “Photo of the Bloody Tower where Libs (one in particular!) may be beheaded.”

The report said the comment was considered “borderline inciting others to act”.

Richard Shepherd's beheading comment on Facebook. Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Mr Shepherd, who was a Conservative at the time but has since been expelled, told officials he had been exercising his free speech and insisted the beheading comment was a joke.

He said: “I’m not of the woke school of thought so if anyone were to believe my comment then something is wrong with this country.

"Please note the exclamation marks normally denoting humour."

He also described a support group set up by Ms Withington for people hosting Ukrainian refugees as “woke”.

The investigation was launched by the Liberal Democrat-controlled North Norfolk District Council – which oversees the parishes in its area.

It investigated complaints from Ms Withington and a member of the public, Paula Prince - who also runs the refugee support group.

Ms Withington told a hearing there had been a sustained campaign against her for several years.

She said his actions led to people abusing her in the street and claimed she was unable to enter Sheringham for several months in 2020.

She also described how stickers saying “Withington resign”, with pictures of a gargoyle on them, had been posted around the town, including on Mr Shepherd’s window.

A council officer at the hearing said Mr Shepherd had apologised if he had upset Ms Prince’s feelings but seemed to offer none for Ms Withington.

Mr Shepherd was approached for comment.

