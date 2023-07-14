Luton Town have stepped up their preparations for the new Premier League season by signing winger Tahith Chong from Championship side Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee, believed to be a new club record.

It's been reported that the Hatters have paid an initial £4 million to land the 23-year-old who started his professional career at Manchester United.

That fee would smash Luton's current transfer record which was set earlier this summer when defender Mads Andersen moved to Kenilworth Road from Barnsley.

Chong, who was born in Curacao but has played for the Netherlands up to Under-21 level, scored four goals in 41 Championship appearances for Birmingham last season.

"Tahith is someone that I, and the club, have known for a very long time," Hatters boss Rob Edwards said.

"I first crossed paths with him when I was at Wolves a few years ago and he was in Manchester United's Under-23s.

"I've liked him from then, and he was a bit more of a winger at the time. Looking at him in a lot more detail at Birmingham this year, he's been able to play inside as a midfield player as well."

Chong added: "I've watched some games so I’ve seen how they’ve played and it shows togetherness and unity – and you can only have that if you’re a family club.

“I think that’s important because every club faces adversity – it’s not always going to be good – but if you’re a family club you stick through it together and it’s easier as a family.”

Chong joins Andersen and fellow winger Chiedozie Ogbene in signing for Luton since their incredible promotion to the top flight.

The Hatters kick-off their campaign away at Brighton and Hove Albion on August 12, before hosting Burnley at Kenilworth Road the following Saturday.

