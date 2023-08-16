Play Brightcove video

There were jubilant scenes at Lioness Lauren Hemp's former club, as fans young and old watched her play a key role in firing England into their first World Cup Final.

North Walsham Football Club in Norfolk opened its doors for fans to watch the Lionesses take on Australia in the semi-final.

And their faith was rewarded in the 71st minute when their hometown star scored.

It got even better when Alessia Russo sealed the victory in the 86th minute, slotting home from Hemp's pass.

Brooke Rebbeck, 11, says she took up football to follow in Lauren's footsteps Credit: ITV News Anglia

Among those celebrating was Brooke Rebbeck, 11, who plays for North Walsham under 13s in Division Two.

She says she only took up football to follow in Hemp's shoes.

"Lauren was one of the main reasons I started playing football," she said.

"She was one of the first players that I heard about in the women's game as it wasn't that big when I started.

"She was my inspiration and she still is now."

"I can't imagine doing anything else. I'm never going to give up football. I love it so much."

Celebrations in North Walsham as the final whistle blew Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It is so inspiring" said Olivia Tomalin, 11, who also plays for North Walsham.

"It makes me feel like I can do that, it is incredible really."

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold. Credit: PA

The Lionesses, who won the Euro 2022 final last July, previously lost semi-finals at the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cups.

They will now face Spain in the final on Sunday.

