Plans by the government to delay a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars by five years to 2035 has been slammed as 'shameful' by a leading church figure.

The Bishop of Norwich said the move was "shortsighted" and more leadership was needed to tackle climate change.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Right Rev Graham Usher said: "It will be another shameful day if the Government rows back on its Net Zero policies.

"Shortsighted, it will erode credibility at home & abroad. This isn’t the time to seek political advantage with games. Leadership and action are needed, not delay and procrastination."

It comes as Rishi Sunak appears to be rowing back on environment policies in a bid to gain votes ahead of the next general election.

The expansion of Ulez was seen as a major factor in the Tory win in Uxbridge and South Ruislip Credit: Yui Mok/PA

It follows the Tories win in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip which was fought over the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) policy.

Under ULEZ drivers of older, more polluting vehicles are charged when driving through Greater London.

The policy has proved incredibly unpopular with Hertfordshire County Council refusing to even put up signage warning drivers where they might be entering a ULEZ area.

The Government is also reportedly considering watering down other environmental measures including lowering home insulation targets, delaying the phase out of gas boilers by 2035, and no new taxes on flying.

Rishi Sunak on his visit to Norfolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

Just last month Mr Sunak came to Norfolk to mark a controversial Government relaxation of environmental rules allowing more new housing developments to be built.

But the Bishop has not been alone in his criticism. Car giant Ford also unhappy about the move to delay the ban on fossil fuel-powered cars.

The firm, which has a base in Essex, said it had made business decisions based on a 2030 shift away from petrol and diesel.

Ford UK chairwoman Lisa Brankin said: “Our business needs three things from the UK Government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three.”

Opposition parties have also condemned Mr Sunak's plan.

With the Lib Dems claiming Mr Sunak had "cowered to the delayers and deniers"

Speaking on Monday, Rishi Sunak said he is "not prepared" to introduce green policies that will "unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their life".

He refused to say whether or not he was still committed to ending the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030, but insisted reaching net zero is important to him.

He said: "We are committed to Net Zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally - but doing so in a better, more proportionate way.

“Our politics must again put the long-term interests of our country before the short-term political needs of the moment. No leak will stop me beginning the process of telling the country how and why we need to change.

"As a first step, I’ll be giving a speech this week to set out an important long-term decision we need to make so our country becomes the place I know we all want it to be for our children.”

