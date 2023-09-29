Woman turned on doggycam during sex assault to catch her attacker

A victim has been praised for her quick thinking after she turned on a doggy-cam while she was being sexually assaulted - capturing crucial footage of her attacker.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the woman's actions helped the case again John Holmes, 41, who has now been convicted and jailed for nine months.

Holmes, of Dyes Lane, Stevenage in Hertfordshire, attacked the woman at her home on 30 April 2022.

She said she felt uncomfortable around him and so turned on a camera that she used to keep an eye on her dog.

Holmes was filmed forcing himself on her and repeatedly groping her, despite her clearly telling him "no" and asking him to stop what he was doing.

He can be heard saying: "You're making me feel like I'm forcing myself on you."

He was identified and arrested a few days later, and when shown the footage he admitted it "looked bad”.

He later admitted two counts of sexual assault at Cambridge Crown Court.

In her victim personal statement, the woman said: "I repeatedly told him ‘no’, ‘stop’, and ‘I don’t want this’, but still he turned up with the expectation that he would be given what he thought he was owed.

"I have been changed as a person as result of his actions."

Det Con Claire Atkinson, who investigated, said: "I would like to commend the survivor in this case for supporting the investigation.

"She was incredibly brave and handled the stress of the case brilliantly and I am pleased we were able to put Holmes in front of the court.

"He is nothing more than a predator who saw an opportunity. Unfortunately for him he hadn’t counted on her quick thinking."

Holmes was also handed an indefinite restraining order against the woman.

