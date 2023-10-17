A dog shot dead in the grounds of a primary school after attacking its owner was an XL Bully, police have confirmed.

Officers were called after reports of a woman "screaming for help" as she was attacked by her own pet in her back garden in the village of Brisley in Norfolk at 3pm on Monday.

They arrived to find the woman in her 60s being mauled by the animal, which then escaped from the house in Gately Road and was hunted down to the car park of a nearby primary school.

Pupils and teachers were still inside the building at the time.

The animal was found by officers in the car park, having been secured to a post by someone.

Police attempted to contact vets for help to sedate the dog but none were able to attend.

"Due to the threat to the wider public, and with permission of the owners, the dog was destroyed," said a police spokesman.

American XL bullies are set to be banned by the government in response to a series of maulings, some of which have been deadly.

The victim is now recovering at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from multiple injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Insp Diana Woodage said: “This was a terribly sad and distressing situation.

"Officers were faced with an incredibly difficult situation when they arrived at the scene – a woman being viciously attacked by her dog and she was very clearly injured and in some pain.

"In the interests of public safety and at the request of the owner, the dog was humanely destroyed."

