A reality TV star has revealed her ambitions to get into politics and represent Essex after having "serious conversations" with Labour MPs.

Georgia Harrison, 28, who previously starred in Love Island and The Only Way is Essex, has become a prominent campaigner who has been tackling violence against women and girls.

It comes after her ex-partner, Stephen Bear, was jailed in March 2023 for posting intimate footage of her online without her consent.

Stephen Bear, who was jailed for revenge porn in March 2023. Credit: PA

Bear, who won Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, was sent to prison for 21 months for sharing a private sex video of them on his OnlyFans website.

Ms Harrison told a national newspaper: "I had serious conversations with a couple of Labour MPs about if I could run for Essex, and they said it would be possible.

"They told me to go away and think about it. They said if I was being serious about running for an MP, it is something that they would support me with.

"I think also for little girls growing up seeing someone like me running for an MP would be quite inspiring.

"We need more normal people going into politics."

She also spoke at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool in October and called for sexual assault victims to be prioritised in the justice system to prevent them going through the same wait as her.

The campaigner pushed for "massive online platforms" to be required to take down sexually explicit content, which had been posted without consent.

She was also awarded with an activist gong at the Glamour Women of the Year awards this week.

After the court case and sentencing of Bear this year, Ms Harrison presented her own ITV documentary, Georgia Vs Bear, reflecting on how it affected her.

The Labour Party has declined to comment.

