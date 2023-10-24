Play Brightcove video

The video footage shows the moment the driver ignores the barriers and drives through the roadworks.

CCTV shows the moment a BMW driver speeds through a barrier on a closed-off road, putting road workers at risk.

National Highways and its contractors Ringway - who were carrying out the work - released the footage showing contractors having to jump out of the way as the driver went through the roadworks.

Clearly visible is a sign saying: "Site speed limit: 10mph - Past works: 5mph".

The incident happened on the evening of 24 May as overnight resurfacing works took place on the A47 near Wisbech on the Cambridgeshire-Norfolk border.

National Highways said it released the footage to highlight the dangers of roadwork incursions - which, figures show, are expected to double this year.

There have already been 220 incidents this year, compared to just 122 in the whole of 2022.

The road was closed at the time to all traffic apart from construction vehicles and machinery.

A sign nearby clearly states the speed limit near the roadworks is 10mph. Credit: National Highways

A 29-year-old man from March in Cambridgeshire pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop at the scene of an accident as well as failure to report an accident.

He was banned from driving for four months and issued with a fine and costs that amounted to £788.

Heather Openshaw, from National Highways, described the footage as shocking and highly dangerous.

She added: “There can be no excuse for this type of incident, and we are lucky no one was seriously injured or killed.

“As we know from the latest figures, we are seeing a disturbing and sharp rise with this form of reckless and ignorant driving, and we will continue to do all we can to raise awareness of the issue.

“We, alongside the relevant authorities, will continue to pursue enforcement action against those whose behaviour behind the wheel endangers the lives of those working to improve our roads.”

