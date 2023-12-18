Flowers and tributes have been left at a park in Norwich where the body of missing mother Gaynor Lord went missing.

Ms Lord, 55, was last seen walking towards the park after finishing work early at Jarrolds department store in Norwich on Friday, 8 December.

Her body was found in the River Wensum a week later, and police confirmed she had been formally identified on Monday.

A card left at the scene with flowers read: "I hope you feel at peace. Thinking of the whole family and sending love at this very tough time. This story has touched our hearts."

Another added: "Rest in peace, Gaynor. You will be so missed by your family and friends. The sky has gained another star."

Ms Lord's clothing and jewellery were found in Wensum Park by a member of the public on the evening she went missing.

Her mobile phone was later found nearby, and a major police operation was launched to trace her.

After a week of searching, Norfolk Police said on Friday that a body had been found and recovered from the River Wensum and Ms Lord's family had been informed.

They said there was no evidence of third-party involvement, and that Ms Lord had not met anyone on the way to the park.

After a Home Office post-mortem examination took place on Saturday, Norfolk Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Ch Supt Dave Buckley said: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance.

"We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand why she went missing. Our thoughts remain with Gaynor’s family at this incredibly difficult time."

Wensum Park was closed throughout the investigation, but has now reopened.

