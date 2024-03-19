A police boss has slammed comments about a n ew woman fire chief, after she was called a "bitch" by the man who appointed her.

Stephen Mold, the police, fire and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire, is said to have used the word in connection with Nikki Watson, who was controversially appointed to the chief fire officer job last month despite being under investigation in connection with her previous job with the police.

Now Acting Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet of Northamptonshire Police has branded the comments as a "disgraceful episode".

He went on to say he was determined to instil a culture in the force where everyone viewed misogyny as 'grossly offensive and unacceptable.'

Mr Mold has since issued an apology and announced he will not stand in the Police and Crime Commissioner elections on May 2.

Mr Balhatchet said: "Once again, the Force has been unnecessarily subject to adverse publicity and criticism from which we will need time to rebuild the trust and confidence of the public.

"Yesterday, as everyone across Northamptonshire Police continued to reflect on the news, I met with a wide range of senior leaders, Police Federation representatives and staff networks to listen to their thoughts.

"Their feedback was unanimous: This was a disgraceful episode which has let down our officers and staff, particularly our female workforce, and deeply offended the wider public.

"What is particularly disappointing is the Force has taken huge steps in the past couple of years to address the issue of misogyny.

"Only today I have been proud to open and attend a two-day workshop, Challenging Misogyny, with colleagues from across the police and fire service.

"Some of the learning that comes out of this will build upon the extensive internal messaging already produced on this subject.

"I am determined to instil a culture in this Force where everyone – everyone – views misogyny as grossly offensive and unacceptable and create a workplace in which it is simply not tolerated and where people feel empowered to report those who cross the line."

Mr Balhatchet said that in the wake of the Baroness Casey Review commissioned in light of the murder of Sarah Everard and the Angiolini Inquiry which looked into police recruitment practices, the force had worked to ensure the correct processes were in place to "deal effectively with all adverse behaviours that undermine public trust in the police service."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...