The wife of a missing teacher said it had been "heartwarming" to see neighbours coming together to search for "someone they don't know".

Anthony Hill, 37, a teacher in Norwich who used to work at Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert website, went missing on Monday morning.

Since then, Mr Lewis has made several appeals to spread the word and encourage the public to help find his former colleague.

Police teams have been searching around the Gilman Road and Mousehold Heath area, and neighbours were at Catton Park helping out on Thursday.

Kayleigh Hill, Mr Hill's wife, said on Facebook: "I want to reiterate how heartwarming it is and how much I appreciate to see the community come together to search for someone they don't know.

Anthony Hill, a teacher who previously worked with Martin Lewis, has been missing since Monday morning. Credit: Norfolk Police/Kayleigh Hill

"It doesn't make this living hell any easier but it's so reassuring people are out there looking for my love."

Mr Hill was last seen at the Co-op shop on Sprowston Road at 9.58am on Monday. Officers believe he then walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilman Road.

Officers think he may have also walked down Plumstead Road or Sprowston Road, and are asking anyone in those areas to check their doorbell cameras and dashcam.

Insp Adam Binns of Norfolk Police said: “Our search efforts continue around Mousehold Heath and specially trained search officers will continue to search the woodland.

"Mousehold is several acres and we haven’t searched it all yet. This is likely to go on for the rest of today and into tomorrow.”

He added: “I know this has been incredibly distressing for Anthony’s family and we remain in close contact with them, keeping them updated of the ongoing work in this case. We can’t imagine how they must be feeling.

“We understand it has also had a significant impact on the wider community and would ask anyone who lives in the area, is regularly in the area, or was around the area on Monday, to check any footage they have. You may have the missing piece of information."

The father-of-two from Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich, had worked on Mr Lewis's website before retraining to become a primary school teacher.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia on Wednesday, Mr Lewis said: "The message is just really simple: please keep your eye out for Ant.

A neighbour in Catton Park, Norwich, helping to search for Anthony Hill. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Anyone who lives in the locale, check your CCTV just in case he happened to walk past and it gives the police something more to go on."

Mr Lewis said he was approached by Mr Hill's wife, Kayleigh, via a colleague.

"They came to me and said can you use your profile to help raise awareness - of course, I jumped on it.

"What's the point of having profile if you can't help in a case like this?"

He added: "I have fond memories of Ant and wanted to do what I can to help".

Martin Lewis has been appealing for help to find Anthony Hill, a former colleague Credit: ITV News Anglia

"As long as I can be useful in helping spread the message, so we can get real awareness on the fact that Ant's missing and how many of us are desperate to have him back and to welcome him back into Kayleigh's arms, into his family's arms and to make all of our hearts beat a little bit better, I will keep doing so, as long as Kayleigh thinks that's the right thing to do."

Mr Hill is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a black checked shirt, a green coat, a yellow rucksack and black Dr Martens boots.

Police have said they are concerned for Mr Hill's welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number NC-17062024-507.

