A suspended police chief constable, who lied about his career in the navy and wore a fake veterans medal, committed gross misconduct, a panel has concluded.

Nick Adderley, who had been suspended as Chief Constable at Northamptonshire, was found to have lied and exaggerated his naval rank, length of service and achievements when applying for his role.

He had also been wearing a Falklands War medal - implying he had served in the war, despite being just 15 in 1982. It was deemed to be "110% fake" by a Ministry of Defence medal expert.

A misconduct panel, chaired by Callum Cowx, who served in the Royal Navy, the Army and the police, found all allegations against Mr Adderley proven, saying they found “his audacity to be quite staggering”.

He said Mr Adderley had lied over many years with “arrogant temerity”.

Mr Adderley claimed he had served in the Royal Navy for 10 years when he had served for only two, and had apparently included his service with the Sea Cadets from the age of 10 in that calculation.

He also claimed he had attended the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College for four years, despite his application being rejected.

He had claimed to have seen active service during his naval career, had been a military negotiator in Haiti despite never visiting the country, and that he had been a “commander or a lieutenant”, even though he only achieved the rank of able seaman.

Mr Cowx said the panel would give fully formed reasons for their decisions in a written report within five days.

