Pam Royle presents final programme at ITV Border after more than a decade

ITV Border's Pam Royle will present her final Lookaround programme tonight after more than a decade.

Pam announced in January that she had taken the decision to leave ITV News, after a television career spanning nearly 40 years.

Her final on-screen appearance, with co-presenter Ian Payne, will look back at some of the highlights of her time presenting Lookaround.

I can't believe it is time for my final programme. I have known this day was coming for some time but it is almost surreal to imagine after so many years that I am not going to be saying 'hello' anymore to our viewers. Pam Royle

Pam Royle and Tim Backshall presenting live from Cockermouth in 2009. Credit: ITV News

Pam joined Tyne Tees Television in 1983, as weather presenter, before going on to work for Central TV, along with TV-am, ITN and LWT in London.

During her time at Border, she covered some of the region's biggest stories - both on location and in the studio - including flooding and the Scottish independence referendum.

Co-presenter Ian Payne said: "Pam's been my on-screen partner for so many years - I'm going to miss her enormously. Pam's a top-class broadcaster, and the nicest person you could hope to meet - it's been a huge pleasure and a genuine privilege to sit alongside her and share the day's news stories with our wonderful viewers. I know you'll all miss her dearly too."

Pam’s successes at ITV Tyne Tees and Border have been routinely recognised through multiple awards and accolades.

She was awarded Presenter of the Year by the Royal Television Society in the North East and the Border in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and was part of the team that won a BAFTA in 2010 for its coverage of the shootings by Derrick Bird in Cumbria.

Pam representing live in Warwick Road in Carlisle. Credit: ITV News

Ian said: "She has such a warm and friendly manner to be able to convey even the most tragic and awful stories in an incredibly kind and caring way. And, of course, her beaming smile always adds to the fun stories in the programme. We've always had a laugh, and she's always kept me in line - and I've loved every minute working with her, on and off-screen."

Pam says leaving ITV News is the hardest decision she has ever had to make but has promised to continue watching the programme from the comfort of her home, rather than presenting it from the studio.

I will still continue to watch the programme but from the luxury of a chair with cushions and I'll have a cup of tea in my hand. We're not allowed cups of tea in the studio and I love having a cup of tea when I watch the news. Pam Royle

A tribute to Pam will feature on Lookaround at 6pm on ITV.