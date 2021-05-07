Supporters of a new coal mine in West Cumbria say they are 'gravely concerned' that Cumbria County Council has taken a stance of neutrality over the mine.

Councillors had voted three times to allow the mine, though the last vote wasn't unanimous. The council says it's now neither for or against it.

It would the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years, which has been opposed by leading scientists and climate crisis activists like Greta Thunberg.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Supporters of the mine say Cumbria County Council's neutral stance is going against the will of the people in Cumbria.

Councillor Chris Whiteside said: "It shows a lack of backbone and political will. At the end of the day councils exist to provide community leadership and to reflect the views of local people.

"We're not there to pursue our own egos; we're there to do what the people elected us to do. We're there to represent the community. And the community in Copeland overwhelmingly wants this mine to go ahead."

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Those who oppose the plans say this shows "the case for the mine is at its weakest".

Friends of the Earth's Tony Bosworth said: “"We've moved from the council's planning committee unanimously supporting this project to there being some opposition, to the council now being neutral.

"That's a clear sign that the County Council's position on this mine is moving away from support. It's a clear sign that support for the project is ebbing away.

"We hope that's going to be reflected in the Government's decision and that the Government will refuse permission for this mine."