It's been a successful games for Team GB swimmers over at the Tokyo Olympics and there are hopes for further success, closer to home.

Cockermouth's Luke Greenbank stormed through his semi-final heat in the 200m backstroke event, claiming a convincing win.

Not only that, but the 23-year-old finished with the second fastest time overall.

He will now chase a medal in the 200m backstroke final on Friday 29 July.

Greenbank will hope to follow in the footsteps of his team mates who have scooped an impressive haul of Olympic medals so far at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Tom Dean became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold medal at a single Olympics in 113 years after helping his nation to victory in the 4×200 metres freestyle relay final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Dean produced the performance of his life to triumph in the men’s 200m freestyle 24 hours earlier in a British record time, and he made a solid, if unspectacular, start in the relay race before his team-mates finished the job.

Alongside Dean was Duncan Scott, who claimed silver in Tuesday’s individual race, James Guy and Matthew Richards, and their time of six minutes and 58.58 seconds saw them bag Team GB’s third swimming gold of Tokyo 2020.

Dean is therefore the only British male swimmer to claim two golds at the same Games in more than a century, following in the footsteps of Henry Taylor, who prevailed in the men’s freestyle 400m and 1500m races in 1908.