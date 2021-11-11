Covid-19 cases drop in Cumbria but health chiefs still urge caution

The number of Covid-19 cases in Cumbria has fallen, according to newly released figures.

In the week ending November 5, there were 2,085 new cases recorded which is 224 - about 10 per cent - fewer than in the previous week (2,309 cases).

New cases decreased in all districts except Eden, where they went up by seven per cent.

In the week ending Tuesday, November 9, the number of new patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 positive status was down by seven compared to the previous week.

In the week to Friday 29 October there were 13 Covid-19-related deaths in the county.

This news stands in contract to the Scottish side of our region, with both Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders recording increases in cases.

Cumbria's director of public health Colin Cox said he was pleased with the news but urged people not to get complacent and encouraged the population to come forward for their Covid-19 and flu vaccines.

He said:

I’m really pleased to see cases fall again and hopefully this trend continues over the coming weeks. There’s still a long way to go however, and with winter fast approaching I strongly encourage everyone to protect themselves by getting their winter vaccines (Covid-19 and Flu) and following the basic Covid-19 behaviours we’ve become accustomed to – hands, face, space, fresh air and test. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

More people are likely to get flu this winter as fewer people will have built up natural immunity to it during the Covid-19 pandemic and if you get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, research shows you're more likely to become seriously ill. So please, do your bit, get your flu and Covid-19 vaccines as soon as you can. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

For the second week in a row, the 40-49 age group had the greatest number of new cases in Cumbria (359).

The 12-18 and 5-11 age groups accounted for the greatest rates of new cases in Cumbria (826 and 781 new cases per 100,000 population respectively).

New cases decreased from the previous week in all age groups except the 0-4 age group

To find out more about the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, including the Covid-19 booster, visit the NHS website.