Scottish Curling Championships kick off in Dumfries this week

The Scottish Curling Championships are now underway at the Dumfries Ice Bowl.

Following Olympic success, the competition started on Monday 21 February and will finish on Sunday 27 February.

Both Team GB Men's and Women's teams included stars from Dumfries and Galloway, helping Great Britain achieve its only medals.

The men's team, which was made up of Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie and Grant Hardie all from Dumfries and Galloway, managed to achieve a silver medal which was the first of the Olympics.

Team GB recently returned home Credit: Team GB - Sam Mellish

Meanwhile, the women with Vicky Wright from Stranraer came in first place getting a gold medal - the only one for Team GB in the whole competition.

The two teams recently returned home where they are now Scottish heroes.

British curling boss Nigel Holl says he'ss hopeful that the recent success will encourage more people to get into curling.

He said: "We are hearing, and it is quite hard to tell from Beijing, that the country has totally switched on to curling and loving it.

"My plea to ice rink owners across the UK is buy some curling stones, put some curling sheets down, give people the opportunity to try the game.

"It is a sport for everybody from eight to 80 genuinely. It is an incredible social sport and superb at elite level as well."