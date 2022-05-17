Four years into the Future Hawick project, some locals are looking to redevelop the St Leonard's Park racecourse. The course is 170 years old and the team behind the redevelopment feel it is an "underused community asset".

Brian Bouglas, whose chair of Future Hawick, tells ITV News that "With £10m we could turn the course into a multi-purpose facility that can be used for things like music festivals, weddings, agricultural meetings and glamping pods"

The site is a community asset so all profits will be pumped back into the community. Credit: ITV News

The site would be inspired by Eden Festival in Moffat according to the team behind the project, the festival helped bring £3million into the local economy and similar projects in Stornoway in the north of Scotland.

Fiona Drane, the project manager believes a further "6 months of consultation will be needed regarding the site" but she is optimistic they can get the funding required.

Some Hawick residents we spoke to expressed concern by the lack of infrastructure in the region and how this would be addressed while others added that the course had been used for generations to sprinkle ashes of loved ones and were hesitant about large scale construction.