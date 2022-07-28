Cumbria's Alan Bell is one of a dozen officials from our area who will be volunteering at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The race starter famously disqualified Usain Bolt from a major race before the 2012 Olympics.

Alan Bell said: "One of the most important things about being an official in any sport is that you have to be almost antiseptic, you have to reconcile in your own mind that you have done what is right"

Alan Bell has been at the starting line of some of the greatest moments in sporting history. The 71 year old stepped back from competing as a high jumper in his 30s and is now considered one of the world's most experienced athletics officials.

"It's a long day, you do seven on the bounce, so when you get home after an event like that there are several emotions, one is fatigue, also relief that hopefully you got through it okay for the athletes and the final one is pride, pride that you have hopefully been part of doing something really good for our country."

Alan's career into race starting began when he was working as a PE teacher and dozens of Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships since, he has no plans on putting his pistol away.

"I still love it and long after the big stuff has gone out of my portfolio, i will be coming down and doing the kids stuff to help the next generation achieve what i have achieved."

Alan's career has taken him to more than 70 countries and he encourages others to follow in his footsteps.