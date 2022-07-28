The Red Arrows will stage a flypast this evening (July 28) to celebrate the opening of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Trailing red, white and blue smoke, the world-famous display team often appears at airshows and events of national importance.

Parts of the UK will be able to catch a glimpse of them - read on to find out when and where you might be able to see them.

Who are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows are the Royal Air Force's aerobatic display team and are instantly recognisable by their distinctive red Hawk fast-jets.

Formed in 1964, they have been putting on flying displays since 1965 and are now in their 58th season. As the 'public face' of the RAF, they act as ambassadors for the United Kingdom at home and overseas, and help with recruitment too.

By the start of 2022, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries. They are known for their close formation and precision flying, with trademark moves including the 'Diamond Nine' shape.

The team, made up of pilots, engineers and support staff, has been based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire since 1983.

Red Arrows pilots fly distinctive red Hawk fast-jets. Credit: PA Images

How many flypasts do the Red Arrows do a year?

During their May to September display season, the Red Arrows often carry out two shows and several flypasts in one day.

The team can only put on a display where invited to do so at public events. The RAF's events team manages the application process and makes the final decision on where the Red Arrows perform.

Earlier this month, the Red Arrows paused non-essential flying after being notified of a technical issue.

They have since been cleared to fully resume their displays.

How can I see the Red Arrows flypast this evening?

The team is set to take off from their base in Scampton at 7:35pm, and will fly across parts of Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire before appearing in Birmingham skies.

Here is the itinerary:

Scampton - 7.35pm

South-east of Fiskerton - 7.38pm

North-east of Wragby - 7.39pm

North of Claxby - 7.40pm

North-east of Willingham by Stow - 7.43pm

North of Brixholme - 7.44pm

Flypast Canwick Lincoln - 7.45pm

North-west of Metheringham - 7.46pm

North-west of Moulton Seas End - 7.49pm

West of Oakham - 7.54pm

South of Sutton On Trent - 7.59pm

Vicinity of Blackwell - 8.03pm

Vicinity of Heanor - 8.04pm

East of Wootton - 8.06pm

Vicinity of Bromley Wood - 8.08pm

West of Lichfield - 8.10pm

South-west of Shenstone - 8.11pm

Flypast Perry Park - 8.12pm

Vicinity of Birmingham - 8.13pm

Birmingham AD - 8.18pm

South-east of Besthorpe - 8.25pm

Scampton - 8.26pm

Timings and route may change due to weather or other requirements.

The Red Arrows display might look a little different this year. Credit: PA Images

How many Red Arrows pilots are there?

Usually nine pilots take to the skies at displays - but some events in 2022 might look slightly different.

Earlier this year, the RAF confirmed that the Red Arrows would display with a seven-aircraft formation, rather than nine.

A spokesperson said: "Two of our formation pilots have moved to other roles within the RAF.

"Performing as a seven-aircraft display is something the Red Arrows often prepare for and have carried out several times in the past when a situation dictates, such as illness or aircraft availability.

"For national flypast events, it is intended that the team will consist of all nine aircraft, with experienced Red Arrows pilots completing the formation."

Where are the Red Arrows performing for the rest of 2022?

Details of forthcoming Red Arrows displays can be found on the RAF's website.

A general view of the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Credit: PA Images

When and where is the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony officially kicks off the games at the Alexander Stadium at 8pm today.

It will be the first time the stadium is used during the games, after its £72 million transformation.

An estimated 30,000 people will be watching it live, with millions more watching from around the world.