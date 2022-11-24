Investigations are continuing into the cause of a serious crash which left a lorry carrying chickens on its side on the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway.

The incident, which involved two lorries, a car and two parked cars happened at approximately 11:30pm on Monday 21 November.

One of the lorry drivers remains in hospital with serious injuries following the crash near Crocketford.

A﻿ll other drivers of vehicles involved in the collision were uninjured.

P﻿olice Scotland said the 41-year-old male driver of one of the lorries was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment of “serious but non-life threatening injuries”.

T﻿he A75 was closed for several hours after the crash but reopened at 2pm on Tuesday.

Locals from the village of Crocketford who were the first on the scene described a “big mess” and began providing first aid to the injured lorry driver before the emergency services arrived.

Dominic Smith, who lives in Crocketford, said: "There were chickens on the road and it was all pretty bad.

"The lorry was carrying chickens when it toppled over and you had carnage, it was not nice.

"It was quite noisy with the birds in distress and a lot of dead ones."

