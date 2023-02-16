A woman from Carlisle whose cat was killed during a spate of pet shootings says she has been “failed” by Cumbria Police.

Lauren Moynan, 28, was left heartbroken after finding her long-haired tabby cat Marlee bleeding outside her home.

Marlee, which Lauren had since she was a kitten, died having been shot through her side and into the abdomen.

A second cat died and three others were injured between 24 and 27 January, prompting Lauren to make an emotional plea for help to trace those responsible.

“It’s absolutely ripped my heart out. I can’t believe they’ve just taken her away from me,” she said.

On reporting the matter to police, Lauren says she “instantly got the impression they didn’t seem bothered or interested” and remains concerned that little has been done since.

Cumbria Police said an investigation into the “despicable acts” was being taken “incredibly seriously.”

Lauren received a letter on 30 January acknowledging her report of the offence which was logged as “other criminal damage.”

After hearing nothing for more than a week, Lauren rang police to seek an update but was left “raging” with an officer who asked how her cat was.

“I said well, ‘she’s dead, she didn’t make it through the night’. Obviously he was then sorry about it,” says Lauren.

“In my eyes they’ve taken absolutely nothing seriously. It’s now more than two weeks down the line; who’s going to remember anything? To be honest for me, now, there’s nothing they can do, is there? They’ve failed me, they’ve not bothered,” she added.

A Cumbria Police spokesperson said there had been no further reports to the force of any linked cat deaths or injuries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...