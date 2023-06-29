Two players who helped Carlisle United to promotion from League Two will leave the club.

Defender Morgan Feeney has signed a two-year deal with League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Omari Patrick, who scored the goal against Stockport County that took the play-off final into extra time has told Paul Simpson he plans to leave the Blues.

Speaking at a fans forum, Simpson said: “He’s told me he wants to move on. I have to respect that.

“We made him a very good offer, a two-year contract, he’s chosen to go.”

Speaking on Twitter, Feeney thanked the staff, players and fans and said that he was glad to end his time at Carlisle on a high.

He also said he is "a bsolutely delighted to join Shrewsbury Town" and can't wait to get started.

The defender has been with the club since the start of 2021.

Omari Patrick initially signed for Carlisle in January 2020 before leaving for Burton Albion in 2021. He returned in 2022 on an 18-month deal. Over 109 appearances, he has scored 21 goals and had four assists.

The Blues had been behind for 84 minutes when Patrick equalised at Wembley, which eventually lead to the penalty shootout that secured Carlisle's promotion.

