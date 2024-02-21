Two firefighters who joined Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service on the same day 40 years ago have received medals to recognise their outstanding service.Watch Manager Paul Jackson and Firefighter Ian Clarke, from Kirkby Stephen Fire Station, were presented with their long-service medals yesterday.Both have followed in the footsteps of their fathers, who also served at the Kirkby Stephen station before them.Watch Master Jackson said: “This means everything to me."I love being involved with the station, working with the team and the community."Everyone works so well together, we have a great relationship with our neighbouring station at Appleby, and it’s a pleasure to be part of it.”Firefighter Clarke said: “It’s an honour to be part of this station and to have helped the community for the last 40 years.”

Firefighters were recognised for their commitment to their community, and thanked for their support at the event.

The medals were presented by Assistant Chief Fire Officer Brian Massie and Station Manager Pete Kavanagh as part of an On-Call Appreciation Event.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Brian Massie said: “To give 40 years of dedicated service to this station and to their community is a remarkable achievement and we are proud to present Paul and Ian with their medals.”Station Manager Pete Kavanagh said: “The dedication of Paul, Ian, the whole team – and their supportive families and primary employers – means we are able to achieve an outstanding 90 per cent availability rate for our community.“The fact that both their fathers previously served this station together too makes this presentation all the more special and shows the sense of family and community spirit we have at Kirkby Stephen.”Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service is midway through its series of appreciation events at all 36 of its On-Call stations throughout the county.Mike Johnson, Cumbria’s Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “Paul and Ian’s dedication to the role is incredible. I want to thank them for their service over the last 40 years keeping Cumbria and its residents safe.“On-Call Firefighters are integral to the Service and I hope Paul and Ian’s commitment encourages others to join the On-Call service across the county.”

