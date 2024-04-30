Visitors and residents to Cumbria's beaches and shoreline have been warned they could face fines for taking pebbles and shells off beaches.

People could be fined up to £1000 in line with the Coast Protection Act, which states that in the UK, it is unlawful to take any natural materials like sand, shells and pebbles from the beach, no matter the amount.

Cumberland Council said they are "dedicated to protecting the environment", stressing that leaving pebbles on shells on the beach "contributes to climate efforts".

Councillor Bob Kelly, Executive Member for Cumberland Policy and Regulatory Services, said: “I understand people’s reluctance to follow this guidance, as I have been a collector of shells myself.

"Taking a pebble or a shell from a beach, can in fact damage the environment.

“Pebbles and other natural matter act as a natural sea defence against coastal erosion, natural flood defences and wildlife habitats, which many experts warn has become even more of an issue due to climate change.

“We are asking people to leave the pebbles, shells and sand as we all want to ensure that our beaches remain vibrant and intact for future generations.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...