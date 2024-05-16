Play Brightcove video

A man who was given infected blood during treatment for leukaemia says the government is "kicking the can down the road" when it comes to compensation.

During the 70s and 80s, more than 30,000 people in the UK were given treatments infected with HIV and Hepatitis C.

The final report by the government's inquiry into the scandal is due to be published on Monday 20 May.

Stuart Hall, from Stainburn near Workington, spent his 18th birthday in 1984 in a hospital ward fighting cancer. During his treatment, he was given multiple blood transfusions.

Stuart spent his 18th birthday being treated for leukaemia when he was given a sample of contaminated blood. Credit: Stuart Hall

In 1995, he was informed that one of the samples he had received had been contaminated hepatitis C, a virus that can seriously damage the liver. This led to diagnoses of diabetes and, eventually, liver cancer.

In an interview with ITV Border, Stuart said: "I'd spent years going through treatment for leukaemia and then I had ten years of regular checkups for blood tests to make sure that the cancer hasn't come back.

"And just as I was getting to the tail end of all those checks and all that monitoring, then a letter arrived to tell me I might be infected with a virus.

"It can lead to serious liver damage and liver cirrhosis and liver cancer and possibly death. And I lived with that for 30 years. It takes a mental toll. It's it's like a life sentence."

Stuart was given a liver transplant in 2021 and now lives happily with his wife at home, going for regular appointments at a hospital in Newcastle.

A government inquiry into the infected blood scandal began in 2018.

In 2022, its chairman, Sir Brian Langstaff recommended that compensation of £100,000 should be payed to those who received infected blood or to the partners of those who died as a result of it.

Stuart said: "People would say to me: 'are you going to sue?' But why would I sue the hospital when they were looking after me and treating me for a life threatening illness? At that point, I was totally unaware of the knowledge that the government and the medical profession had that there was potentially a high risk of blood donations having the virus within it."It makes me extremely angry. When you think that how much it's affected my life over the last almost 30 years. It's just ridiculous. It's absolutely scandalous."I hope the government will issue a formal apology to everyone. I hope they will get on and finally, deal with the compensation. I think they are dragging their heels. I think they were trying to kick the can as far down the road as they could possibly kick it because the bill for this is potentially huge."

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: "This was an appalling tragedy that never should have happened. We are clear that justice needs to be done, and swiftly.

"This includes establishing a new body to deliver an Infected Blood Compensation Scheme, it will have all the funding needed to deliver compensation once they have identified the victims and assessed claims.

"We will continue to listen carefully to the community as we address this dreadful scandal."

