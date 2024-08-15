Motorsport team helping young people on career track

Play Brightcove video

Many teenagers throughout the country are currently pondering their next move after receiving A-Level results.

With various possible paths to follow from going to university or college to apprenticeships and traineeships, it can be a stressful time for those deciding which route to go down.

At M-Sport in Cumbria there is a strong history of providing opportunities to local youngsters.

There are many opportunities throughout Cumbria for school leavers. Credit: ITV Border

Speaking to ITV Border, Team Principal Richard Millener said: "This business was built by a local and proud Cumbrian.

"One of the many things he has done over the years is give opportunities to young people and young people is what has built this business into what we are today.

"They are often very committed and motivated and excited about the opportunities. We find that there is a great atmosphere having young people in the team and it is something we are very keen to continue with."

He added: "We have a lot of different opportunities for youngsters coming in. We have an apprenticeship scheme and that is where we find a lot of young people coming into various different departments.

"We also have opportunities for graduates when they finish university.

"Anyone that is looking to get into motorsport, just keep following your dreams and gain as much experience as you can."

Selena Corfield is a junior fabricator at the company and had previously gained experience at college, she said: "I studied at Lakes College on a welding course.

"It was M-Sport that gave me the opportunity to do my apprenticeship. I have done two years here so far and I start my level three in September."

Joe Barnwell came to the M-Sport from university on one of the graduate programmes and now he is travelling the world.

He said: "I am an engineer with our world rally programme.

"That means that I get to travel around the world designing and developing rally cars. I also work with drivers in what is an extremely varied role.

"It is very intense but also very rewarding."

There are many options available for people who are looking to get into the industry.

Emily Chapman, PR and Events Co-ordinator: “I started here nearly three years ago now and I was doing a media graduate scheme.

"I have covered all sorts of things from a press officer role, co-ordinating interviews, marketing tasks and projects and it has progressed into event management and pr co-ordination."

