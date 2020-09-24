'Lockdown Changed My Life' is an ITV Calendar series where we invite people to share their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic.

A freelance makeup artist from Lincolnshire says her life totally changed when Britain went into lockdown six months ago to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The closure of all but essential businesses left hundreds of thousands of people unable to work for months - including Rachel Bray from Boston.

She lost most of her business overnight, as guidelines limiting guest numbers at weddings meant that many were cancelled.

Luckily, the furlough from her other small part-time job helped pay the bills, but otherwise she didn't qualify for any self-employed assistance.

Rachel Bray in PPE putting makeup on a client Credit: Rachel Bray

''I'm a makeup artist and I specialize in bridal, so I mostly do weddings. This year has been mostly non-existent,'' Rachel told ITV Calendar

'Rachel added: ''Most of the money I take through my business is actually between April and September and I've lost all of that this year.

''It has been a worry with money like in a lot of other households.''

With new rules on weddings limiting the guest list to just 15 people - she has no idea what the future of the beauty industry will look like.

Rachel said: ''I had hopes of getting a room as a business in the town so I could expand my makeup business. So obviously that's not going to happen now, I've backtracked on that.

''I do feel disappointed. But at the same time, we've got to do what's right and stay healthy. It's really made me appreciate the small things in life really, that is friends and family and being well.

''So health before wealth, it really has made me re-evaluate and I definitely think we took a lot for granted.''

