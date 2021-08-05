Young people hit out after Lincoln records highest covid rates in England

Young people in Lincoln say they feel they are being unfairly blamed for a spike in Covid cases.

The city has the highest coronavirus rate in England for the third day running.

According to the latest government data, based on lab-reported or lateral flow positive tests, for the seven days up to July 29 showed Lincoln had recorded a rate of 653.6 per 100,000 of the population.

Public Health Lincolnshire said that the spike had been traced back to the night time economy.

Bar workers Ben Mansfield and Chris Bullet believe the majority of young people are just following the rules.

They said:"There was a massive push to get people back out and eating and all of a sudden it's blaming people for going out to restaurants and young people going to bars well you are pushing it and now we are doing it."

Natalie Liddle from Lincoln Public Health said they were 'really educating' and 'promoting' awareness about the importance of having the vaccine.

She said:"We are making sure that younger people have the access to the vaccine roll out and then what you will start to see us doing in the next couple of days is really targeted work to improve accessibility and testing as well."