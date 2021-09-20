Politicians and dignitaries joined friends and family of Austin Mitchell at Grimsby Minster to pay tribute to his dedicated 38 years of his life to serving as MP for Great Grimsby.

Mr Mitchell also worked as a journalist for Yorkshire Television from 1969-1977 and presented ITV Calendar before becoming an MP in 1977.

Among those attending today's service, Baroness Kate Hoey, who worked closely with Austin Mitchell as a fellow campaigner for Brexit.

The service at Grimsby Minster

But his lasting legacy to Great Grimsby is his work for the fishing industry which was always at the heart of his campaigning.

During his time at Calendar, he chaired the famous exchange between Brian Clough and Don Revie, following Clough's sacking as manager of Leeds United in 1974.

An interview that has been recalled by people paying tribute to him on social media.

His devoted wife of 45 years Linda McDougall summed up how he felt about the region in which he lived and worked.

"He loved it. He's always said that Calendar was the happiest time of his life.

"In lots of things that he did, he made the world a better place and you can't ask for more than that."

See the full interview with Sally Simpson below: