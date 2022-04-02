Man shot dead at Sheffield car wash named

The victim of a fatal shooting in Sheffield has been named as Lamar Leroy Griffiths from Sheffield.

A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday 29 March after the 21-year-old was shot at a car wash.

He was sitting in a BMW at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road when a number of shots were fired.

Emergency Services attended the scene at 6.45pm. The victim was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Pictures posted on the Sheffield Online Facebook page show the BMW with bullet holes through the windscreen.

The victim was in a BMW when he was shot. Credit: Sheffield Online

Lamar’s family have released a photograph of him and paid the following tribute: “Lamar Leroy Griffiths, a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, cousin, and friend to many.

“Though you have gone in the physical, you live on through everyone that has been blessed and privileged by your presence. You will be truly missed.”

Lamar’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

South Yorkshire Police said the offenders fled the scene in a white Ford FIesta which was later recovered burnt out in Darnall.

No arrests have been made, but a warrant for a house search and arrest attempt was executed on Friday on Kashmir Gardens in Darnell.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin said: “I continue to work to reassure residents and the wider community that we are working round the clock with a team of dedicated officers to piece together the circumstances around what happened, and find those who are responsible for Lamar’s death.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about what happened, who may have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage of the incident or vehicles prior, or following the shooting.

“If you know something, please come forward and speak to us. If you are not comfortable doing so, please speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“Local officers will continue to have an increased presence in the local area, they are there to help you feel safe. If you are worried I encourage you to speak to them.”