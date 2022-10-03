The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, says Bradford will get a new station on a new high-speed rail line to be built between Liverpool and Hull.

Bradford and Hull were both excluded from the government’s £98bn integrated rail plan, which stopped short of delivering the full transpennine high-speed rail line many northern leaders have long asked for.

In an interview with ITV Calendar, the prime minister was asked whether her plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail meant “a full new line all the way from Liverpool to Hull with a stop in Bradford?”

Liz Truss replied: “It does.”

“It will stop at Bradford. I'm very clear about that.”

The prime minister said details for the new route would be set out “in due course”.

When Boris Johnson scaled back plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail last year, some Yorkshire Conservative MPs accused Mr Johnson of “betrayal”.

Liz Truss’ pledge to deliver the scheme in full, explicitly committing to a station in Bradford, will likely curry favour among northern Tories at a time when the new PM is under pressure over her handling of the economy.

However, these additional plans will cost around £25bn extra spending.

Northern leaders have long argued the investment will add billions more to the regional economy. But at a time when the government is looking to prove economic credibility amid record borrowing, some may galp at the huge, expanding infrastructure package put forward by the new PM.

