A Yorkshire seaside town has been named as the best place to stay in the UK for Easter.

Scarborough was revealed as the most popular spot for families wanting a staycation during the bank holiday weekend, according to AirBnB.

The resort town has been popular with holidaymakers from across the country ever since the discovery of spa waters in the 17 century.

People enjoying the magnificent views of Scarborough from the bridge Credit: PA

More recently, it has also been named as one of the top places to retire to in the UK thanks to its "affordable" house prices.

Rich in history and blessed with magnificent views, Scarborough's transport links also make the town easily accessible for visitors.

Scarborough's North Bay, which is popular with water sport enthusiasts as well as a firm favourite for those who enjoy rock-pooling, was awarded the Blue Flag status last year.

Widely considered the gold standard for beaches, the Blue Flag criteria is very strict and based on the water quality, safety and facilities available.

Scarborough's North Bay is popular with surfers Credit: PA

The list published by the vacation rental company showed the top ten trending places Brits were choosing to stay in around the UK.

