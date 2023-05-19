Councillors have approved measures designed to stall redevelopment of the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

At a full meeting of Doncaster Council, cabinet member Cllr Nigel Ball, who is responsible for planning, confirmed he had approved an "article 4 direction", removing permitted development rights which allow the owner to demolish buildings without permission.

It means anyone wanting to make significant changes to the site would have to complete the full planning process.

The airport was closed in November last year despite fierce opposition, after owners Peel Group said it was no longer financially viable to run.

Protests have been held against Peel Group's decision to close the airport.

Cllr Ball said there were reasonable concerns Peel Group would try to remove buildings at the airport to "promote an alternate use for the site".

“As we all know, the airport is a key infrastructure asset for this City, South Yorkshire and the North of England, and something we as a council are fully behind seeing re-open," he said.

“The Article 4 Direction I have approved can help maintain the airport site and its operational ability, with a view to re-opening as a fully functioning airport.”

Buildings protected by the new measure include the control tower, fire station, hangars, cargo and transit sheds, the runway and the terminal building.

Almost everyone who responded to a public consultation about whether special powers should be put in place supported the move.

The council is exploring a number of options to reopen the airport, including a leasehold which would allow the council to run the site while it is still owned by Peel Group.

It could also pursue a compulsory purchase order is also being investigated as a last resort, which would force Peel to hand over the land.

