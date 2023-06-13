A council has confirmed plans to demolish the house where 'psychopath' Damien Bendall murdered his partner, her two children and their friend.

North East Derbyshire Council said "preparations are underway" to demolish the boarded up property on Chandos Crescent "following the tragic events 20 months ago."

In September 2021, 35-year-old Terri Harris, her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and John Paul Bennett, 13, and their friend 11-year-old Connie Gent were killed at the house.

Bendall attacked each victim with a claw hammer in different rooms and also raped Lacey.

Clockwise from top left: Connie Gent, John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and Terri Harris

In December last year, Bendall was handed a whole-life term for the murders.

Since his conviction a watchdog found that there were a series of failings within the Probation Service which meant that Bendall had been classed as low risk of posing serious harm to partners and children.

He had previously been described as "cold and calculated and quite psychopathic".

The local authority has now consulted families, residents and people in the community about the process to demolish the property where the attacks took place, along with the neighbouring house.

Emergency services at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh. Credit: PA Images

A council spokesperson said: "Preparations are now underway to demolish 54 and 56 Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh.

"Planning permission is required to proceed with the demolition and planning notices will be placed on site week commencing 12 June 2023 for a period of 21 days.

"Following this, a date for demolition will be set, at which point further updates will be provided."

