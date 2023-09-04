Play Brightcove video

A racehorse named after Leeds Rhinos legend and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Rob Burrow is beginning a new life as a therapy horse.

Burrow Seven, who is owned by the Good Racing Co, has raised £180,000 for MND research during his time on the track but his racing career was cut short through injury so he has now joined a specialist facility to be retrained.

Rob Burrow himself visited New Beginnings Stables near Pocklington to see his namesake begin his training.

He said: "He's settled in well in his new surroundings and its great to see him taking on his new role as an equine welfare horse. I am really happy that despite his injury he is able to continue to support good causes."

Burrow Seven is being trained at specialist facility New Beginnings Stables near Pocklington

Since he was diagnosed with MND in 2019, Rob Burrow has tirelessly fundraised and campaigned for more research into the disease.

The horse named in his honour has been one key way of raising funds, with people encouraged to pay membership to a racing club to help Burrow Seven raise money for MND charities.

Now he has retired from racing, experts at the New Beginnings Stables say Burrow Seven is ideally suited to being a therapy horse because he loves attention and has a kind nature.

Pam Atkinson from the stables said: "When he first met Rob, he lowers his head to him and he's very gentle and that type of approach that Burrow's got will help us in the jobs that we're going to ask him to do when we go to care homes and hospices because people need to be treated very kindly and very gently."

Burrow Seven will soon start his new role as a therapy horse after retiring from racing due to injury

And it seems Rob and Burrow Seven have formed a special bond since they first met in 2020.

Rob's wife Lindsay said: "We've seen him multiple times now and he does seem to take a liking to Rob, I think it's the cheekiness, they're cheeky chappies I think.

"They both have a bit of a cheeky personality so he does seem to take a liking to Rob and seems to recognise him when he's here."