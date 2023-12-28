Tributes have been paid to a 10-year-old girl who died in a car crash on Boxing Day.

Abbie Wilson, from Bradford, died along with a 66-year-old man in the collision on the A166 near Garrowby Hill in East Yorkshire.

Abbie was a passenger in a blue Skoda, which is believed to have been travelling from the East Yorkshire coast when it was in collision with a black Audi which had come from York.

The Audi driver died at the scene.

Abbie was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but died from her injuries.

Humberside Police said six other people were seriously injured in the collision.

An online fundraiser started by a family friend, Amanda Jacklin, described Abbie as an "amazing, kind-hearted girl" who will be "sadly missed".

"Her smile lit up every room she walked into and will now be shinning bright among the angels," said Ms Jacklin.

The fundraiser says that all money raised will be used to support Abbie's family.

In a statement, Abbie's family said: “Abbie was such a lovable young girl.

"She would constantly have us looking at houses she would find on the internet, describing her dream home for when she grew up.

"We will miss her so much.”

Youth organisation, Primetime Bradford, which says Abbie was a member of its community, posted on its Facebook page sharing the "devastating" news.

It asked followers to pray for Abbie and her family, and said St Mary's Church on Parsonage Road would be open on Thursday afternoon for people to come and light a candle for her.

