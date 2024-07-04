Use our interactive map to explore the general election results in the ITV Calendar region. (This tool is not available on the ITV News mobile app. Please visit www.itv.com/calendar on a web browser instead)

Hold down ⌘ + scroll (Mac) or Ctrl + scroll (Windows) to zoom in and out

Welcome to ITV Calendar's coverage of the General Election 2024 results.

All votes have now been cast in the election held on Thursday 4 July. The interactive map at the top of this page will be updated regularly as results in each constituency across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, North Nottinghamshire and North Derbyshire are declared.

Due to boundary changes made by the Boundary Commission in 2023, all results will be displayed as a comparison to the calculated notional results of the 2019 election, and not the status of the constituency at the end of the last parliament (where there is a difference).

The first results are expected at around 11.30pm, with the North East seats of Houghtohn and Sunderland South and Blyth and Ashington favourites to be the first to declare.

The results from around 80 constituencies are expected between midnight and 3am, with hundreds more declaring between 3am and 5am.

Updates, analysis and reaction from around the region will be posted below throughout Thursday and Friday.

