Janet Scott was murdered just over three years ago by her controlling and abusive ex-partner Simon Mellors.

He wasn’t able to accept the breakup and stabbed Janet Scott on a street on the outskirts of Nottingham before driving her to the city centre.

Mrs Scott did manage to escape from the car and flag down a traffic officer. But as the pair waited for help, Mellors drove the car straight at them - killing her and severely injuring the traffic officer.

Mellors was charged with murder but shortly after, took his own life at Manchester Prison before he was able to stand trial.

He had previously beaten and strangled to death his then partner Pearl Black, at their home in Bramcote in 1999, and had been released back into the community on licence.

So why was Simon Mellors free to kill again?

When someone serving a life sentence is released on licence they can be recalled to prison at any time if they are considered to be a risk to the public. A condition of Mellors’ licence was that he had to divulge his past to any future partner. The inquest at Nottingham's Council House into Mrs Scott's murder heard that Mellors did not do that.

Both daughter Amy Karstein and Janet Scott’s husband Christopher said they were aware of Mellors following Mrs Scott and waiting outside her place of work. The inquest heard that to their knowledge, Janet Scott had contacted the probation service and made them aware of Mellors’ behaviour. His probation officer Andrew Victor failed to notify the police or his manager that his client had been following Mrs Scott to work just days before killing her.

The probation officer Andrew Victor was asked if Mellors could re-offend. Mr Victor said in his professional opinion, he did not think so.

Probation officer Andrew Victor told the hearing that at the time, he saw Mellors behaviour as 'harassment'. But now that he'd had training, he recognised it as stalking.