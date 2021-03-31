Covid: Birmingham's Nightingale hospital closes without seeing any patients

Birmingham's Nightingale Hospital at the NEC closes today.

It was the second temporary hospital to open in the country last April, in anticipation of huge numbers of Coronavirus patients, following the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the London Excel Centre.

It was opened by Prince William, via video link, who praised the sites as "landmarks in the history of the NHS".

In September it was said to be on "high alert" following an increase in cases, but ultimately it was never used, and it will close along with all the other hospitals, apart from London and Sunderland which will stay open for vaccinations.

Credit: PA

A spokesperson said,

We have always said that we hoped to not have to use the additional capacity at the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham and thanks to the efforts of staff and support between local NHS services, we were able to provide care for all those who needed it within the region's permanent hospitals. Spokesperson, Nightingale Hospital Birmingham

Nightingale hospitals - in numbers

£532 million Thought to be the cost of the hospitals by the end of the 2022 financial year

In January, the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported figures published by minister for innovation Lord Bethell, which put the total cost of the temporary hospitals at around £532 million by the end of the 2022 financial year.

Birmingham's Nightingale Hospital started with 500 beds.

It had capacity to scale to 2000 if needed.

Birmingham's hospital was set up within just 9 days.

The facility had a 2,000,000 square foot hall floor.

More than 400 civilian contractors, together with military personnel and about 500 clinical staff, were involved in the setting-up.

Read more: