A fundraising page set up to raise money for a 19-year-old woman from Leicestershire who was kidnapped has raised over £90,000.

Angel Lynn suffered life changing injuries when she fell out a van while travelling at speed down the A6 near Loughborough on September 17th, 2020.

Her boyfriend at the time, Chay Bowskill, had bundled her into the van. He, and his friend Rocco Sansome, both 20, were convicted of the kidnapping, and sentenced to seven and a half years and 21 months, respectively.

The moment Angel was grabbed in the street and bundled into a van is caught on CCTV

Play video

The GoFundMe says Angel "can no longer walk, talk or eat by herself, and needs 24 hour care...

"What we would like to do is raise as much money as possible to aid Angel's recovery with anything she needs.

"In order for Angel to return home she will need a lot of equipment to help her rehabilitation."

Angel's parents, Nikki and Paddy, have called for tougher sentencing. Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain last month, they said her kidnappers had "taken everything away from her".

"We don't know if she'll ever walk, talk, eat," said Nikki.

"He’s taken all that away now and I just can’t forgive him now, ever."

The fundraising page is aiming to raise £150,000, to buy the equipment needed for Angel to continue her rehabilitation at home.