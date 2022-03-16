MP for Solihull Julian Knight has shared an update on the progress of an upcoming report into the tragic death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The minister and chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee posted a series of tweets in which he outlined the work that was taking place.

Julian Knight said "Yesterday I met with Children's Minister Will Quince to discuss the brutal murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. The Minister assured me that the national review into Arthur's death will not leave any stone unturned.

"[It's] also assuring to see that some of the countries leading Children's Services experts will be leading the review."

Last month a safeguarding report found that 'urgent action' was needed following death of the six-year-old.

Arthur's case shocked the nation in 2021 after a harrowing nine-week trial revealed he was subjected to a horrific campaign of abuse at the hands of his dad Thomas Hughes and his partner Emma Tustin.

The six-year-old was murdered by his dad's partner at her home in Shirley in June 2020.

Tustin was jailed for a minimum of 29 years for his murder, while Hughes was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the pair will have their "lenient" jail sentences referred to the Court of Appeal.

What did the previous report into Solihull Council find?

The report said the timeliness and quality of the initial decision-making in the MASH (multi-agency safeguarding hub) in relation to concerns received about children needs to be improved.

As children "waited too long", this means that for a significant number of children they remain in situations of unassessed and unknown risk, the report said.

The report finds West Midlands Police need to take urgent action to improve the quality of information held on its "Connect" record management system to avoid duplication.

The inspection, which took place from 10 to 14 January 2022, has found local children's bosses need to take urgent action to understand and identify the initial needs and risks of children.

This will allow any child at risk to be clearly seen and recognised, the report adds.