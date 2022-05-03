Sentences of killers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to be reviewed as 'unduly lenient'

The jail sentences handed down to the killers of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who suffered months of abuse before being murdered in Solihull, are to be reviewed at the Court of Appeal.

His father's partner, Emma Tustin, was sentenced to a minimum term of 29 years in jail in December last year, after being convicted of his murder.

Arthur's father, Thomas Hughes, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his manslaughter.

As he jailed them, Justice Mark Wall QC said the trial had been "without doubt one of the most distressing and disturbing cases I have had to deal with".

The Attorney General Suella Braverman brought the sentences to the appeal court as being 'unduly lenient', given the horrific nature of their crimes.

What is the unduly lenient sentence scheme?

You can ask for someone’s Crown Court sentence to be reviewed if you think it is too low.

The process is carried out by the Attorney General’s Office. It only applies to serious crimes like murder, rape and terror-related offences.

Your request has to be submitted within 28 days of the sentence being handed down. It will then be decided if the request will be sent to the Court of Appeal.

A family handout photo of Arthur. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

What happened to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes?

Six-year-old Arthur died in June 2020 from a brain injury, following months of torture at his home in Solihull.

A court heard Arthur died because Emma Tustin violently shook him and repeatedly banged his head - likely against the hallway wall, floor or door.

She called 999 some time after he collapsed, but claimed his injuries were self-inflicted.

She then took a photograph of Arthur as he lay dying in the hallway of her home, and sent the picture to her partner, Thomas Hughes, Arthur's father.

Emma Tustin (left) and her partner Thomas Hughes have been found guilty of killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Credit: West Midlands Police

His body was covered in 130 bruises, and a post mortem examination showed he'd suffered 125 separate injuries as well as being poisoned with salt.

During lockdown, he and his father had moved in with Emma Tustin, where their campaign of cruelty began.

After his death an inspection into child safeguarding services in Solihull found processes need to be sped up once a concern is raised, and urgent action was needed to improve their record keeping.

A national review is also due to report back this month.