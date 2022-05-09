Warning: This article contains an image which some readers might find distressing

Police are trying to track down the owner of a dog which bit the face of a nine-year-old boy in Stoke-on-Trent.

The incident happened at around 5:45pm on Wednesday April 20, 2022 on Belgrave Road, Dresden, behind Belgrave St Bartholomew's Academy.

The young boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers have described the dog as a large brown/ginger-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

They say the suspected owner is a white woman, who's roughly 5ft 6in tall, aged late 30s to early 40s, of slim build and with light brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing sunglasses on her head at the time.

Staffordshire Police also said she is believed to have been accompanied by a man.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment. Credit: Staffordshire Police

He is described as being white, roughly 6ft tall, in his 40s, of medium build, with grey crewcut hair and a full, grey beard.

He was wearing slim, blue jeans and a black polo with blue and red lines on the collar.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police via 101 or social media, quoting incident 679 of 20 April.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.