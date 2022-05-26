Donna Ockenden has been appointed as the new chair into alleged failures in NHS maternity units in Nottingham.

The review comes after some 100 mothers wrote to Health Secretary Sajid Javid to criticise the thematic review of maternity incidents.

They called for Donna Ockenden, who led an investigation into the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, to be put in charge.

It comes as the old chairwoman into the review stepped down two weeks after her appointment.

Senior NHS manager Julie Dent had left for "personal reasons", the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said. She was appointed on April 22.

Ms Ockenden previously told BBC Radio Shropshire she had responded to the families, stating she was "deeply honoured" by their request to have her chair the review, but added the decision was not for her to make.

Who is Donna Ockenden?

Donna Ockenden giving evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee Credit: House of Commons/PA Archive

Donna Ockenden is a senior midwife with more than 30 years experience of working within a variety of health settings both in the UK and internationally.

Ms Ockenden's career spans a number of sectors including acute providers, commissioning, hospital, community and education.

She was the Chair of the England Royal College of Midwives (RCM) between 2006 and 2014.

DHSC said the NHS recognises there is more to do to improve the engagement and communication with families, and this is a priority as a new review process is established.

It added that the NHS remains committed to ensuring that the experiences of families, any themes identified across maternity safety incidents, and concerns raised, all drive rapid improvements in care for women and babies in Nottingham.